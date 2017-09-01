Football Preview: Le Roy aims to recapture winning tradition

Several high school football mergers have hit the area over the past several years. But, remaining as one of the few holdouts, Le Roy has been holding on to a tradition they’ve built over many years and is anticipating a return to glory sooner rather than later.

Season Outlook

Following a 3-4 finish a season ago, Le Roy is looking to a new cast of characters in order to restore this program as a championship contender. Equipped with 13 seniors, the Knights should have little trouble equaling their opponents experience level each week during the regular season.

What remains to be seen in LR is whether or not this new crop of seniors has what it takes to lead their team on a Section V Playoff run.

It’s tough for me to nail down exactly what to expect from this group, but with Week 1 just one day away – judgement day is coming.

The Knights will benefit from a much-lighter schedule than they had in 2016, with Livonia remaining as the one true Titan on their 2017 slate. The other six games sitting in front of Le Roy are all winnable – giving them a chance to put their best foot forward during the regular season.

As is the case with many local teams.

The merger between the LCAA and GRAA has made things much simpler for the teams in the surrounding regions, making this season one of the most-highly anticipated campaigns in recent memory.

Key Matchups

Week 3 – Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen

The Knights and Raiders endured an overtime battle for the ages last season, with the Raiders turning out the victor. Will this year be different?

Week 4 – Avon

Avon is historically tough and will likely present a difficult challenge for Le Roy in the middle of their schedule.

Week 5 – Notre Dame

An old-time rivalry returns to the fold in 2017.

Week 6 – Livonia

Livonia has finished within the top-4 in Section V Class B for several seasons in a row. This is going to be a tough matchup for Le Roy.

Key Players

Bryce Bordonaro (OL/DL)

Bryce is a strong force inside for the Le Roy offensive line, and also serves as one of the team’s leaders.

Tyler Rider (OL/DL)

Tyler is another big man in the middle for the Knights, and another team leader.

Luke Stella (RB/LB)

Luke will play a major role in the team’s success this season as a well-sized running back and linebacker.

Cole Biggins (WR/DB)

Cole has flown under the radar in the past, but his performance this season might be too much to ignore for future opponents.

Gaven Cassidy (WR/DB)

Gaven provides the Le Roy offense with solid athleticism along the outside of an offense which features a sophomore quarterback.

Coach’s Quote

“We expect to be competitive in every game we play this season,” said Le Roy Head Coach Brian Herdlein. “Our team speed should be a strength for us this season.

"Our newcomers with the help of the returning players are filling the positions open from graduation last season nicely. We hope to be more of a factor in the postseason this year.”