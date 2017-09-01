Football Preview: O-A/Elba will look to returning leaders to lift team in 2017

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba is in its second season as a merged program and has a load of senior leadership, which they hope will carry them to a resurgent season in 2017.

Season Outlook

Although I have placed O-A/E at the bottom of my Preseason Power Rankings, the potential of this team to rise in the ranks, and finish the season in contention – is strong. They finished 1-7 a year ago and anticipate a better finish this year.

OA/E not only returns their starting quarterback, but also have numerous names coming back along the line of scrimmage, and a strong stable of backs – who served as backups last season. This year, it will be the O-A/E skill players’ time to shine and lead their team out of the depths of despair.

It can take a few years for a newly merged program to come together and reach their full potential. This year, in my mind, will serve as a stepping stone toward that end.

Key Matchups

Week 2 – Notre Dame

The Irish are an old-time rival of both Oakfield and Elba. Both sides will get up for this game.

Week 5 – Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen

Byron-Bergen was previously merged with Elba before the Lancers began their relationship with Oakfield. Does any bad blood remain between the two sides?

Week 6 – Holley

Another winnable game for O-A/E.

Key Players

Colton Dillon (QB)

Colton is going into his second year under center for O-A/E, but has been learning a new system as he prepares for Week 1. He will be important for this team if they hope to achieve success.

Gage Dieterle (RB/LB)

Gage has been given a more important role this season as the team’s starting RB.

John Igoe (OL/DL)

John will help anchor a senior-laden line.

Cam Smith (OL/DL)

Cam will also help anchor the defensive and offensive trenches for O-A/E.

Coach’s Quote

“The O-A/E Football Team looks to make vast improvements in their second year of the new merger,” said Head Coach Mike Cintorino. “With new systems being installed on both sides of the ball and significant buy in from the athletes, the program looks to once again compete for a league title and find their way back to sectionals.

"Although this is a very young team, many of the players have varsity experience and will look to utilize that throughout the season. Now being part of the Livingston-Genesee Region Conference will provide a good test for the O-A/E Football team while holding on to the many rivarlies of the old Genesee Region.”