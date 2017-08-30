Football Preview: Pembroke poised for break-out season

Pembroke Football has had a rough go of things in recent years, but 2017 could be the season where we see them finally break out. With a familiar face making the move to Dragons’ head coach, and many experienced athletes returning to the roster, Pembroke is working toward a level of success which hasn’t been seen from this program in quite some time.

Season Outlook

Former head coach, and 2016 assistant Justin Loeber has returned to the helm of the Dragons’ program and has also welcomed back another former Pembroke head coach, and Greater Buffalo Sports HOFer, Dick Diminuco as offensive coordinator. The rapport between these two has already been built – dating back to Diminuco’s time spent as HC – and it is Loeber’s belief that their working relationship will translate to a smooth transition on the field.

In addition to two familiar faces on the sidelines, Pembroke returns a QB who has previously run Diminuco’s offense, and return a RB who led the GR in rushing yards a season ago. A young offensive line may provide a bit of growing pains for this offense to begin the year, but expect their experience in the backfield to carry them through October – and into the Section V postseason.

I believe in this team this year, more-so than I ever have before. Their Divisional schedule has remained the same, and their non-Divisional games are both winnable. If the Dragons can take care of business, they should prove me right in 2017.

Key Matchups

Week 1 – York/Pavilion

The Golden Knights are a big, strong team who will test the Dragons’ young offensive line immediately to begin the season.

Week 2 – Alexander

The Trojans won the GR League Title last season, and will be a tough out once again in 2017.

Week 5 – Geneseo

I have heard good things about Geneseo during the preseason. This will be another non-Divisional test for the Dragons.

Week 6 – Attica

Attica is my preseason pick to win the Division, giving this game in Week 6 the potential to be a very big game for Pembroke.

Key Players

Reid Miano (QB/DB)

Reid returns for his third season under center for the Dragons, and leads an offense which has plenty of experienced talent behind him.

Zach von Kramer (RB/DB)

Zach returns as the GR League’s leading rusher, and will be out to defend his rushing title in 2017.

Damion Ramirez (OL/LB)

Damion is the most-experienced of the Pembroke lineman, and will have to do his best to bring the younger guys along throughout the year.

Brandon Kowalski (WR/DB)

Brandon is a steady contributor for Pembroke on both sides of the ball. His stats may not show it, but he is a vital piece to this team this season.

Jarrod Carrow (TE/DL)

Jarrod is another returning athlete for the Dragons who is due for a breakout year.

Coach’s Quote

“What I learned my first (stint as head coach), was that I was so unprepared to take the job,” began second-time Pembroke HC Justin Loeber a few weeks ago. “Coach Diminuco came in, I had two years to work with him, and he showed me how to really practice, and get the most out of our kids. I feel much more-prepared my second-time around.”

Things are finally looking up for Pembroke Football. Stay tuned for what could be a big year.