Season after first sectional title, Alexander aims at repeat

Alexander won their first-ever Section V Football Title last season, but enter 2017 needing several new faces to fill roles left empty by the graduation of the Class of 2016. The tradition of Championship-level success was solidified last year for the Trojans, and it will be up to this group to carry the torch forward into the future.

Season Outlook

The Trojans face a steep challenge right out of the gate, as 2016 state-ranked Bolivar-Richburg will host the Trojans - who have few easy matchups this season. However, I believe what they return at running back and on defense should be enough to carry them to another big year. Currently, they sit as the #4 team in my HS Football Power Rankings, just behind longtime rival Attica.

While I expect Alexander to finish within the Top 2 or 3 in their Division, come Sectional time they will have to prove themselves to be a Title contender once again. Absent from this group are many of the leaders of the Trojans' 2016 Championship team, and new voices must fill the void in order to get this team to remain as a Class D Titan.

Lucky for them, it's as steady as she goes when it comes to their head coach, as Tim Sawyer is back for yet another season in the Green and Gold. He has done a solid job surrounding himself with good people and has produced a winner in Alexander. His leadership should allow for a seamless transition into 2017.

Key Matchups

Week 1 - Bolivar-Richburg

Bolivar-Richburg was a strong team a season ago, and will likely be a tough out in 2017 as well. Alexander opens with a tough matchup on the road.

Week 2 - Pembroke

The Dragons could surprise this year as they have the 2016 GR League leading rusher returning to their backfield, accompanied by a three-year varsity QB. This alone should provide Pembroke with a chance to overcome the Trojans in Week 4.

Week 4 - Attica

Attica is my preseason pick to win the Division Title. If Alexander can knock off the Blue Devils for the second-straight season, it will likely be the Trojans who instead hoist the trophy at season's end.

Key Players

Jake Jasen Jr. (C/MLB)

Jake is a second-year varsity starter and is the anchor of the Trojans' young offensive line. He is also a solid run defender on defense.

Erik Scharlau (DE/TE)

Erik recorded 7 sacks last season at defensive end, and will also serve as a big target at tight end, as the Trojans have a young QB this season entering his first year under center.

Chris McClinic (RB/DB)

Chris ran for over 500 yards last season as a sophomore behind a senior RB, but this year things will open up for him to extend his presence in the backfield for the Trojans.

Job Smith (LB/FB)

Job is a tremendously physical player who his coaches expect will provide great leadership on both sides of the ball.

Mitch Gordon (LB/FB)

Mitch led Alexander in tackles a season ago and will be big out of the backfield for his team this season as well.

Coach's Quote

"As a coach, I am excited about the challenge this season," said Alexander HC Tim Sawyer upon our discussion last week. "I am pleased with the development and the work ethic of the players in our program. I believe if we all do our jobs to the best of our abilities, we will have a chance to win every week. I am fortunate to have a tremendous coaching staff at both the JV and Varsity level."

Alexander has a reputation to uphold as a Section V contender. Can they keep the ball rolling?

Stay tuned.