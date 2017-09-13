17th Annual Van Hulburt Memorial Golf Tournament raised $7,300 for Crossroads House

Submitted photo and press release:

The 17th Annual Van Hulburt Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit Crossroads House took place on Thursday, Aug.17th at the Batavia Country Club.

The tournament is hosted by the Hesperus Lodge No. 837 in Bergen and the Hulburt family. Van Hulburt was an educator and leader in the Bergen community and his family dedicates the proceeds from the tournament each year through the Lodge of which Van was a member.

The tournament is the longest running outside fundraiser for Crossroads House and has raised over $80,000 since its inception.

A check in the amount of $7,300 was presented to Crossroads House on Sept. 7th at the Lodge.

Pictured from left are: Marty Krause, tournament chairman; Helen Hulburt, wife of Van Hulburt; and Jeff Allen, Crossroads House executive director.