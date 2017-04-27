4-H rabbit and cavy show at GC Fairgrounds Saturday

Genesee County 4-H Fur and Feather Club along with Wyoming County 4-H Rabbit Ears Club are hosting a double rabbit and cavy youth show on Saturday, April 29, at the Genesee County Fairgrounds, 5056 E. Main Street Road, Batavia.

The show is open to all local youth ages 19 and younger (you do not need to be a 4-H member). Showroom opens at 8 a.m., health checked by 9 a.m., judging promptly begins at 10 a.m.

Entry fee is $4 day of show. Participants may enter in both shows.

For complete show rules and entry forms please visit:http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events or contact the Genesee County 4-H Office at 585-343-3040, ext. 101