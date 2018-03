Photos and information from PCD Kiwanis:

The PCD Kiwanis 46th Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held beginning at 12:15 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 1st.

It's at the Pembroke Town Park on Route 77 next to the high school.

It's for ages 2 - 10 years.

This is a outdoor event, so please dress accordingly.

For more information please contact Pat at 762-8419.

See you Sunday!