51 Genesee County 4-H exhibits to be showcased at NY State Fair
(Submitted photo: 2017 State Fair selections in the Kennedy Building at the Genesee County Fairgrounds.)
Press release:
The Genesee County 4-H Office would like to thank all of the local 4-H members who entered exhibits in the 2017 Genesee County Fair.
We would also like to thank all of our volunteers, judges, family and friends who came to support our youth; we could not do it without you!
There were so many great exhibits to choose from and they will be on display in the Kennedy Building on the Genesee County Fairgrounds now through Saturday, July 22.
Congratulations to the following Genesee County 4-H members whose exhibits have been selected to advance to the New York State Fair, which will take place in Syracuse Aug. 23- Sept. 4.
For more information about the New York State Fair visit: http://nysfair.org/
Section B – Educational Exhibits
- Renee Chapell – “How Music Affects Your Mood”
- Steven Zocco – President Lincoln Diorama
Section C – Communications and Expressive Arts
- Melissa Keller – Poster of the Circulatory System
- Melissa Keller – Business Plan – “Keller Pork”
- Gabriella Zocco – “Caring for Pigs” Diorama
Section DA – Food and Nutrition
- Mae Grimes – Maple Syrup
- Melissa Keller – Peanut Butter Cookies
- Melissa Keller – Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins
- Caroline Luft – Gluten Free Muffins
- Clare Mathes – Blueberry Muffins
- Teagan Mathes – Blueberry Pie
- Maggie Winspear – Lemon Zucchini Bread
Section DB – Fine Arts and Crafts
- Clare Mathes – Watercolor Painting with Sailboat
- Corrine Rhoads – Cat Perler Beads “Corrine’s Cat Creations”
- Mary Sweeney – Charcoal Cow Portrait
- Mary Sweeney – Acrylic Painting of Landscape with Barn
Section DC – Hobby Crafts and Home Environment
- Amelia Brewer – Hand Painted Decorative Rocks
- Jillian Brewer – Quilt
- Cole Carlson – Metal Chicken Feeder
- Katie Ewert – Decorative Picture Frame with Boot
- Melissa Keller – 4-H Ribbon Quilt
- Aubrianna Martinez – Owl Pillow
- Eva Rhoads – Ribbon Chandelier
Section DE – Textiles & Clothing
- Clare Mathes – Chicken Feed Bag with Pocket
- Caroline Pelton – Retro Dress
- Mason Werth – Rope Halter
Section E – Visual Arts and Photography
- Melissa Keller – Photo of Easter Table
- Melissa Keller – Photo of Rye Field
- Melissa Keller – Dog Portrait
- Georgia Luft – Photo of Chickens
- Alexandria Tarbell – Rustic Rider Club Logo Design
- Colton Tarbell – PowerPoint Presentation on RC Vehicles
Section F – Horticulture
- Jillian Brewer – Fairy Garden in Wagon
- Mae Grimes – Floral Design
- Melissa Keller – Chicken Feeder Container Garden
- Melissa Keller – Galvanized Bucket Container Garden
- Melissa Keller – Terra Cotta Pot with Pig Transfer Container Garden
- Melissa Keller – Container Garden
- Melissa Keller – Fairy Garden in Wagon
- Georgia Luft – Fairy Garden in Suitcase
- Hudson Luft – Fairy Garden in Crate
- Alexandria Tarbell – Rhubarb
- Alexandria Tarbell – Marimo (Houseplant Aquarium)
- Evan Winspear – Celosia
Section M – Veterinary Science
- Melissa Keller – Field Guide of Endangered Species
Cloverbuds – For Display Only
- Layla Baker – Bug House
- Aiden Hyman – Poster of Kentacloth
- Levi Miller – Hunting Poster
- Michael Shisler – Star Drawing
- Otto Uberty – Tie-Dye T-Shirt
- Wyatt Uberty – Bandana Pillow
Recent comments