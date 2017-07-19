51 Genesee County 4-H exhibits to be showcased at NY State Fair

(Submitted photo: 2017 State Fair selections in the Kennedy Building at the Genesee County Fairgrounds.)

Press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Office would like to thank all of the local 4-H members who entered exhibits in the 2017 Genesee County Fair.

We would also like to thank all of our volunteers, judges, family and friends who came to support our youth; we could not do it without you!

There were so many great exhibits to choose from and they will be on display in the Kennedy Building on the Genesee County Fairgrounds now through Saturday, July 22.

Congratulations to the following Genesee County 4-H members whose exhibits have been selected to advance to the New York State Fair, which will take place in Syracuse Aug. 23- Sept. 4.

For more information about the New York State Fair visit: http://nysfair.org/

Section B – Educational Exhibits

Renee Chapell – “How Music Affects Your Mood”

Steven Zocco – President Lincoln Diorama

Section C – Communications and Expressive Arts

Melissa Keller – Poster of the Circulatory System

Melissa Keller – Business Plan – “Keller Pork”

Gabriella Zocco – “Caring for Pigs” Diorama

Section DA – Food and Nutrition

Mae Grimes – Maple Syrup

Melissa Keller – Peanut Butter Cookies

Melissa Keller – Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins

Caroline Luft – Gluten Free Muffins

Clare Mathes – Blueberry Muffins

Teagan Mathes – Blueberry Pie

Maggie Winspear – Lemon Zucchini Bread

Section DB – Fine Arts and Crafts

Clare Mathes – Watercolor Painting with Sailboat

Corrine Rhoads – Cat Perler Beads “Corrine’s Cat Creations”

Mary Sweeney – Charcoal Cow Portrait

Mary Sweeney – Acrylic Painting of Landscape with Barn

Section DC – Hobby Crafts and Home Environment

Amelia Brewer – Hand Painted Decorative Rocks

Jillian Brewer – Quilt

Cole Carlson – Metal Chicken Feeder

Katie Ewert – Decorative Picture Frame with Boot

Melissa Keller – 4-H Ribbon Quilt

Aubrianna Martinez – Owl Pillow

Eva Rhoads – Ribbon Chandelier

Section DE – Textiles & Clothing

Clare Mathes – Chicken Feed Bag with Pocket

Caroline Pelton – Retro Dress

Mason Werth – Rope Halter

Section E – Visual Arts and Photography

Melissa Keller – Photo of Easter Table

Melissa Keller – Photo of Rye Field

Melissa Keller – Dog Portrait

Georgia Luft – Photo of Chickens

Alexandria Tarbell – Rustic Rider Club Logo Design

Colton Tarbell – PowerPoint Presentation on RC Vehicles

Section F – Horticulture

Jillian Brewer – Fairy Garden in Wagon

Mae Grimes – Floral Design

Melissa Keller – Chicken Feeder Container Garden

Melissa Keller – Galvanized Bucket Container Garden

Melissa Keller – Terra Cotta Pot with Pig Transfer Container Garden

Melissa Keller – Container Garden

Melissa Keller – Fairy Garden in Wagon

Georgia Luft – Fairy Garden in Suitcase

Hudson Luft – Fairy Garden in Crate

Alexandria Tarbell – Rhubarb

Alexandria Tarbell – Marimo (Houseplant Aquarium)

Evan Winspear – Celosia

Section M – Veterinary Science

Melissa Keller – Field Guide of Endangered Species

Cloverbuds – For Display Only