51st annual WNY reunion in Florida set for March 1

Press release:

Join us for our 51st annual reunion to be held at the Tropic Isles Park Auditorium, 3100 10th Street West and 28th Avenue, Palmetto, Fla., on Wednesday, March 1st.

Coffee and donuts at 10 a.m., lunch at noon. Please bring a dish to pass that will serve eight and your own table service. A short business meeting and door prizes will follow lunch.