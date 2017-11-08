Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available

VOTE for Andrew's Invention

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 8, 2017 - 1:53pm

Accident at Main and Jackson in the city

posted by Billie Owens in accident, news, batavia.

A car accident with minor injuries is reported at Main and Jackson streets in Downtown Batavia. City fire and Mercy medics are responding. Police are on scene.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button