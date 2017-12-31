Accident blocking traffic at Lewiston Road and Veterans Memorial Drive, Batavia

A minor-injury accident is blocking traffic at Lewiston Road and Veterans Memorial Drive. Town of Batavia Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 4:28 p.m.: The accident occurred on Lewiston Road, west of Veterans Memorial Drive. A Jeep was westbound on Lewiston when it hit a patch of ice, spun around and struck a maroon minivan on its side. The collision forced the minivan off the roadway and into a tree.