May 26, 2018 - 7:26pm
Accident reported at Route 98 and Lockport Road, Elba
A motor-vehicle accident, with one person said to be unconscious, is reported in Elba at Route 98 and Lockport Road. Elba Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.
>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App
A motor-vehicle accident, with one person said to be unconscious, is reported in Elba at Route 98 and Lockport Road. Elba Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.
Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments