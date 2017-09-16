Online News. Community Views.

September 16, 2017 - 10:24pm

Accident reported on North Street Road in Le Roy, car off road in stream bed

posted by Billie Owens in Le Roy, accidents, news.

A one-car accident with unknown injuries is reported in Le Roy in the area of 491 North Street Road. It is off the road, possibly "east of the bridge in the stream bed." Le Roy fire and ambulance are responding and Caledonia fire is called for mutual aid.

UPDATE 10:25 p.m.: Le Roy command on scene requests all units responding to proceed in non-emergency mode.

UPDATE 10:34 p.m.: Command orders the roadway shut down and lights turned on to illuminate the scene.

