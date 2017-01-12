Accident reported on Route 33, Bergen

A motor-vehicle accident with injuries is reported at Route 33 and West Bergen Road, Bergen. A person was briefly trapped inside and is now out. The engine was on fire. Bergen fire and Mercy medics are on scene.

Nearby, a fender-bender is reported at Old State Road and Route 33 in Bergen.

UPDATE 3:25 p.m.: This was a t-bone collision between a station wagon and a sedan, both newer models. Both sustained heavy damage. Each driver, one male and one female, was taken by ground ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital, according to Bergen Fire Chief Garrett Dean. The State Police crash reconstruction unit is being brought in. A vehicle owned by Genesee Lumber happened by at the time of the accident and its occupants helped out by using its forklift to maneuver the station wagon, tilting it, thereby allowing the Genesee Lumber workers to help extricate the female driver before firefighters arrived. The woman was slightly disoriented and told first responders she had a passenger, which turned out not to be true, but the forklift was used to raise the station wagon off the ground to make sure no one was trapped underneath. The male driver of the sedan also required extrication.