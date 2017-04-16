Online News. Community Views.

April 16, 2017 - 4:17am

Accident reported on the eastbound Thruway

posted by Billie Owens in pembroke, accident, news.

A motor-vehicle accident, with one person "possibly injured," is reported on the eastbound Thruway at mile marker 402.5. A car struck a wall. It is blocking both lanes of traffic on top of the Route 5 overpass bridge of the Thruway. Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments are responding along with Mercy medics.

UPDATE 4:18 a.m.: A male is out and walking around. His vehicle has heavy front-end damage and there was air-bag deployment. State troopers are responding.

UPDATE 4:24 a.m.: "We're being told the driver left the scene," says a first responder. About 200 feet of the guard rail on top of the bridge is down and the Thruway Authority is being notified of this. The left (inside) lane of traffic is flowing smoothly, but the other lane remains blocked.

UPDATE 4:44 a.m.: The male at the scene has minor injuries and is being transported to UMMC. The Pembroke and Indian Falls assignment is back in service.

