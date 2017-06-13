Accident with injuries on Veterans Memorial Drive causes power outage

An accident with injuries is reported on Veterans Memorial Drive. A transformer was struck and damaged and there's a power outage in the area. Veteran's Memorial Drive was being shut down at Park Road is being shut down. Town of Batavia Fire Department is responding along with Mercy medics and law enforcement.

UPDATE (by Howard): One person was injured and transported to an area hospital by Mercy EMS. The driver was detained pending further investigation. The silver SUV was headed west on Veterans Memorial Drive and went off the road striking the power pole. A transformer was taken out of service as a result. The driver reportedly told a deputy that a deer was in the roadway when the accident occurred at about 2 p.m. At one point, as many as 700 customers were without power, but the power outage now seems contained to an isolated area around the accident scene. Repairs are expected to take four or five hours.