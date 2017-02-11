Online News. Community Views.

February 11, 2017 - 9:05pm

Accident with injuries reported at Dodgeson and Seward roads, Alexander

posted by Billie Owens in accident, news, alexander.

A one-vehicle accident with injuries is reported in Alexander at Seward and Dodgeson roads. Alexander Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 9:34 p.m.: Darien is asked to stand by in its own fire hall because Alexander "is working a serious injury accident."

UPDATE 10:10 p.m.: This is a fatal accident. According to Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Saile, the vehicle appears to have drifted off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree. The victim was not wearing a seat belt and had no pulse when first responders arrived. Speed does not appear to be a factor, Saile said. Identification is pending until notification of family.

