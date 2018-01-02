Accident with injuries reported at East Main and Ross streets, Batavia

A motor-vehicle accident with injuries is reported at East Main and Ross streets. City fire and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 2:36 p.m.: A second ambulance requested to the scene. The accident is blocking traffic.

UPDATE 2:55 p.m.: One person was transported to UMMC for evaluation. This was a T-bone accident and an officer at the scene said it will be difficult to determine who's at fault because "both claim the light was green."

UPDATE 3:02 p.m.: City fire is back in service.