Accident with injuries reported at Knowlesville and Lewiston roads, Alabama

A motor-vehicle accident with injuries is reported at Knowlesville and Lewiston roads, Alabama. Alabama Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding. The roadway is partially blocked.

A first responder on scene says there are two patients, one with lower leg injuries. "Some extrication will be needed." Mercy Flight is called.

UPDATE 7:20 a.m.: The trapped patient has been extricated.

UPDATE 7:46 a.m.: Two patients taken to ECMC.

UPDATE 7:56 a.m.: Alabama engine is back in quarters.

UPDATE 8:03 a.m.: Trooper Frank C. Velletta said a red Chevy was headed eastbound on Lewiston Road, while a gold Toyota was westbound. For reasons unknown, the red vehicle crossed over into the westbound lane and struck the gold vehicle. The driver of the red car suffered leg injuries and was airlifted to ECMC; the driver of the gold car was transported there by ground ambulance. Neither driver suffered serious injuries and both were conscious and alert when transported. The collision is being investigated.