May 22, 2017 - 6:00pm

Accident wth injuries reported near Maltby and North Pearl Road, Oakfield

posted by Billie Owens in accident, news, Oakfield.

A one-vehicle accident with injuries is reported just east of Maltby and North Pearl Road, Oakfield. Oakfield fire and Byron ambulance are responding.

UPDATE 6:08 p.m.: First responders in Oakfield are calling for two Mercy helicopters to the scene.

UPDATE 6:13 p.m.: Mercy Flight #9 out of Buffalo and a helicopter from the central hangar in Canandaigua are en route to the accident.

UPDATE 6:17 p.m.: They will set up landing zones at the Oakfield Rod and Gun Club on Maltby Road. No ETAS yet on either helicopter.

UPDATE 6:22 p.m.: The Buffalo airship has a 12-minute ETA. No word yet from Canandaigua.

UPDATE 6:24 p.m.: Mercy Flight Central out of Canandaigua has a 20-minute ETA.

UPDATE 6:29 p.m.: The Buffalo helicopter will transport a 16-year-old male passenger who is in stable condition.

UPDATE 6:34 p.m.: The Byron ambulance is transporting one patient to Strong Memorial Hospital.

UPDATE 6:59 p.m.: The Buffalo helicopter is heading to ECMC; the central helicopter out of Canandaigua was cancelled.

UPDATE 7:02 p.m.: The Crash Management Team is deployed.

blue button