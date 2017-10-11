Agritourism Symposium to be held Oct. 26 at GCC

A symposium on agritourism will be held at Genesee Community College on Thursday, Oct. 26.

It will take place inside Stuart Steiner Theatre and is free and open to all. It is hosted by GCC's Tourism & Hospitality Management Program.

Meet the entrepreneurial agritourism leaders in Genesee County. There will be vendor booths and samples.

Here's the day's schedule:

11 a.m. to noon -- Student Session with Sophie Winter, Ph.D.

12:30 to 1:15 p.m. -- Keynote Speaker: Sophie Winter, Ph.D.

1:15 to 2:15 p.m. -- Panel Discussion and Question-and-Answer Session

2:15 to 3:30 p.m. -- Meet, Greet & Eat Reception

The college is located at One College Road in the Town of Batavia.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Amy Slusser, professor, Tourism & Hospitality Management at 343-0055, ext. 6332, or email [email protected]

The symposium is sponsored in part by Farm Credit Northeast AgEnhancement.