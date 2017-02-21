Alexander Central School District announces completion of $6.8 million capital improvement project

Submitted photos and press release:

Picone Construction has completed Alexander Central School District’s $6.8 million capital improvement project, which addressed energy efficiency upgrades, health and safety improvements, and site work at both the elementary and middle/high schools.

Alexander Elementary School improvements involved the reconstruction and/or replacement of: flooring, exterior masonry, mechanical systems, electrical components, hazardous materials, playground equipment and associated site work, pavement, drainage, and miscellaneous other repairs.

Alexander Middle/High School work included the reconstruction and/or replacement of: roofing systems, pool area and system components, interior and exterior masonry, egress pathways, mechanical systems, electrical components, hazardous materials, running track and associated site work, pavement, drainage, and miscellaneous other repairs.

The Architect of Record is SEI Design Group.

Picone Construction Corp. has been providing Professional Construction Services to the Western New York area since 1931. The firm specializes in general contracting, construction management, design / build, and facility services.