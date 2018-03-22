Alexander School District offers free Universal Pre-K program for 2018-19

Press release:

Alexander Central School District partners with the YMCA to provide the UPK program to Alexander residents.

The UPK classroom is located in the Alexander Elementary School building and UPK is FREE to eligible Alexander District residents. Children who turn 4 years old by Dec. 1, 2018 are eligible to register for UPK.

Registration packets are available in the Alexander Elementary Main Office, located at 3314 Buffalo St., Alexander.

If the amount of registrations exceed the number of alloted UPK spaces, a lottery will take place Monday, April 9. Parents will be notified of placement the week of April 16.

Parents may select from a morning class (9-11:30 a.m.) or an afternoon class (12:45-3:15 p.m.).

Classes meet Monday through Friday. Bussing is available to school for morning students and home from school for afternoon students. Parents must make transportation arrangements for midday.

Parents are strongly encouraged to fully register prior to the potential lottery date of April 9.

For further information, please contact Maria Thompson, GLOW YMCA UPK director, at 585-344-1664 or [email protected]