Alexander volleyball teams will serve it up for Gateway Home in Attica, opens in 2018 for terminally ill

Alexander High School Volleyball players (junior varsity and varsity) are looking forward to an Oct. 5th fundraiser game to benefit Gateway Home of Attica.

Submitted photo and press release:

Gateway Home of Attica is the beneficiary of this year's charity fundraising volleyball game scheduled Oct. 5th at the Alexander Central School Gymnasium.

The Lady Trojans will face the Lady Blue Devils of Attica with the junior varsity game at 5 p.m., followed by varsity play at 6:30.

Event co-chairs Colette Yax and Laura Marzolf invite the community to come support the Alexander Volleyball Booster Club benefit.

“This is our sixth annual fundraiser and we are so excited funds raised will help an organization so close to home,” Yax

said.

Gateway Home is gearing up for a 2018 opening of its historic location at 91 Main St., Attica, as a comfort care home for individuals who are at the final stages of their lives.

Gateway volunteer Jeff Clark said the home is undergoing renovations including electrical and plumbing work and the structure is going to need a new roof.

“We’ve had extraordinary financial and volunteer support,” Clark said. “Community involvement and community support is the key to our success."

Marzolf said: “We are rallying Alexander, Attica and surrounding communities to help us make this our most successful benefit to date. All of Gateway Home’s funding is through donations and fundraisers. We have a friendly rivalry between Alexander and Attica schools and we are hoping this pays off for Gateway Home."

The Alexander Volleyball Booster Club fundraiser includes a basket auction, bake sale and a serving contest with a chance to win prizes from local merchants. Alexander Central School is located at 3314 Buffalo St. in Alexander.

Community members wishing to donate to the Alexander event may contact Colette Yax at 716-400-3628 or Laura Marzolf at 585-322-3748.