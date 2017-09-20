ALL POINTS BULLETIN: 'Coco' is missing, skittish longhaired chihuahua last seen on Ross Street

ALL POINTS BULLETIN --

Kristen Fluet hopes readers of The Batavian can find her missing dog, "Coco."

She's a blonde chihuahua mix with longer hair.

Coco is wearing a pink collar with white polka dots.

She was lost last night, but has been seen twice today on Ross Street (near Bank).

"She's very skittish, so don't chase her."

Call Jen at 585-781-0198.

The family "is just heartbroken," pining for their tiny doe-eyed minx.