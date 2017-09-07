Alumni basketball game planned at Notre Dame in November to honor the late David Swinton and Christina Volpe

Press release:

The families of David Swinton and Christina Volpe are proud to announce "Play It Forward," a basketball event and fundraiser to be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the Notre Dame High School gym at 73 Union St. in Batavia.

Join us in celebrating these recently deceased Batavians for their achievements in sports and their impact on local youth.

Members of the school alumni and staff, as well as former teammates of Christina, will play to raise funds for local charities.

One-hundred percent of all money raised will be donated to local causes.

The evening will begin with a welcome and greetings from Wade Bianco, principal of Notre Dame High School, and Mike Rapone, the school's Athletic director. The event will feature basket raffles, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

The event will center on an alumni game, which we are certain all will enjoy.

Alumni of all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate. The more the merrier, with family fun being the entire measure of success. We are planning a co-ed pickup style game, with a running clock, in which players can sub in and out as freely as necessary.

We will have officials, but we hope to see a premium of offense, and minimum defense!

In October 2015, Christina Volpe died suddenly at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville, S.C. A graduate of Notre Dame High School and Roberts Wesleyan College, Chrissy was an outstanding player in volleyball and basketball. Many of her records set at Notre Dame are still unbroken.

Throughout her educational career, she was a source of motivation for teammates and aspiring athletes.

In November 2016, David Swinton passed away tragically while enjoying the great outdoors, one of his many passions. As a beloved and respected teacher, Dave worked with students at Genesee Valley BOCES in crisis intervention. He coached varsity soccer and softball at Notre Dame, as well as modified basketball.

His kindness and good humor were major keys to his success.

The community is invited to come for an evening of sport and camaraderie as we remember the lives of these two people who eagerly played it forward.

Please call to get your name on the list to play in the Alumni Game.

"It is when you give of yourself that you truly give." (Kahlil Gibran)

Contacts:

Mike Rapone, ND Athletic Director

[email protected]

[email protected]

(585) 343 278, ext. 115

Margaret and John Volpe

585-813-1110

Jane Swinton

585-548-2898