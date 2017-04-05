Alzheimer's Association of WNY to hold free seminar on 'Effective Communication Strategies' April 11

The Alzheimer’s Association of WNY will hold a seminar titled “Effective Communication Strategies” from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11th, at the Batavia Health Care Center, located at 257 State St. in Batavia.

The seminar is designed to provide practical information and resources to help dementia caregivers learn to decode verbal and behavioral messages from people with dementia.

The goals of the program are for participants to better understand the changes in communication that occur with disease progression and how they manifest in the person with dementia, and to be able to identify ways to connect at each stage of the disease.