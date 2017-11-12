Online News. Community Views.

November 12, 2017 - 4:59pm

Alzheimer's Association WNY chapter hosts monthly caregiver support groups

posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, Alzheimer's, dementia.

Press release:

Providing care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease can be stressful and isolating, but support groups can provide coping tools and a welcoming embrace from others in the same position.

The Alzheimer's Association Western New York chapter oversees close to three dozen monthly caregiver support groups across the region, including three in the GLOW (Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, Wyoming counties) region.

The groups meet monthly, and are designed to provide emotional and social support for caregivers and help participants develop methods and skills to solve problems.

These are the GLOW region meetings:

  • Albion
    2nd Tuesday, 6 p.m., Hoag Library, 134 S. Main St.
  • Batavia
    3rd Wednesday, 7 p.m., Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St.
  • Warsaw
    1st Monday, 10 a.m., Wyoming County Office of the Aging, 5 Perry Ave.

Information about all the other support group meetings that take place across WNY is available by visiting the chapter’s website at alz.org/WNY or by calling 1.800.272.3900.

