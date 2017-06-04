American Legion Post in Le Roy offers bricks dedicated to honor veterans' service

Submitted photo and press release:

A Memorial Day Parade is a proud tradition of the Botts-Fiorito American Legion Post 576 in Le Roy. Families typically gather along with other Legion families at the Post for their annual cookout. A special Brick Dedication, new to this year’s activities, also took place at the Post's Veterans Memorial after the ceremonial parade.

The Veterans Memorial Brick Program is a great way to honor a special veteran in your life by engraving a brick with their name.

This practice of pride provides a place of honor and reflection for veterans, their family and friends, and those who desire to show their respects to those service men and women who have and continue to boldly serve our county.

A 4-inch-by-8-inch engraved brick costs $50 (with wording space for 40 characters); an 8-ich-by-8-inch engraved brick costs $100 (with wording space for 60 characters).

Ladies Auxiliary Member Barb Schlonski, in photo on far left, is holding a brick in honor of her father’s Army military service, World War II TEC 4, Charles E. Birge. When returning home, the American Legion was of special significance to Charles and Helen Birge, where they enjoyed a lifetime of social and community events.

Mary Birge, second from left, also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, is holding a brick in observance of their mother, Helen M. Birge, for her years of Auxiliary Services.

Barbara Howard, third from left, and American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Public Relations Representative Jeanice Howard, proudly share a brick in admiration of their father, Henry, who stood on “Red Alert” during the Cuban Missile Crisis. PFC Howard served in the Army from 1961 to 1963. The sisters have also dedicated a brick to deceased uncle Michael T. Howard, who courageously served in Vietnam.

Le Roy's American Legion Post has been host to numerous events through the years, such as card games, bingo, breakfasts, holiday celebrations, bowling and the site is available to the community for wedding parties and local churches in time of need.

To visit Le Roy's Post 576 online, click here:

To view a copy of the order form to buy a Veterans Memorial Brick from the Botts-Fiorito American Legion Post 576, click here.

You can print it out, fill in the blanks, then mail it with your check to the Legion in Le Roy. Checks should be made payable to American Legion Post 576. All the details, including the address, are on the form.

Pictured in uniform representing Servicemen's Club of the Botts-Fiorito American Legion Post #576 in Le Roy are, from left: Past Commander Don Schafer, Vice Commander Jerry Diskin and present Post CommanderJohn "Chip" Graney. Pictured standing below them are members of the Post's Ladies Auxiliary, from left, Barb Schlonski, Mary Birge, Barbara Howard and Jeanice Howard.