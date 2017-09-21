Americana and Bluegrass musicians to hold charity concert for displaced women Sept. 30

In photo above are members of the band Higher Mountain.

Submitted photos and press release:

Press release:

The fall third annual Higher Mountain Festival for Charity will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30th at Bennington Lanes "The Grove," 1374 Clinton Street Road, Attica.

Funds raised will support Immaculata Home, a home for displaced women in the WNY region, particularly those who have been affected by incarceration and who are without dependents and family support.

The fundraiser headed by Americana and Bluegrass bands features a regional favorite Higher Mountain, and the return of a famous family bluegrass band from this area, The Bartholomew Family, plus two other Rochester bands -- High Mileage and Gone Fishing.

A basket raffle, 50/50, auction and open jamming (bring your instrument) are also planned.

Higher Mountain has played as far West as the state of Wyoming, and far South as Naples, Fla., and North as Plattsburgh. Formed by Charlie Kesterson, a past Tennessee resident, who has played internationally including being a member of the first band featuring the famous Gibson Brothers, called the North Country Ramblers, features fast driving bluegrass banjo and fiddle. Their CD recording "Mother’s Song," includes original tunes written by Christine Kesterson.

This year the festival will bring to WNY the return of a famous regional family bluegrass band The Bartholomew Family. The Bartholomew Family band was headed by recently deceased Dean Bartholomew, of Addison, who promoted bluegrass music throughout his life. His three sons, Dale, Scott and Terry will return to the stage at this year’s festival.

Immaculata Home Inc., opened in Lockport, in June. This 501c3 charity provides housing for women who lack family support and find themselves searching for a supportive environment. Residents of Immaculata Home volunteer to give back to their community.

Christine Kesterson, the guitar player in Higher Mountain, is a Master’s in Divinity graduate of Christ the King Seminary, East Aurora, and serves as the chaplain to Immaculata Home residents and board.

The committee has suggested a donation of $15 reserved seating through 716-870-6932 or $20 at the door (bring a lawn chair). Under age 16 are admitted free. Groups of eight can reserve a table at a discount for $100. Cash donations in support can be sent to Immaculata Home Inc., P.O. Box 103, Lockport, NY 14095.

For more information on Immaculata Home view www.immaculatahome.org.

In photo below are members of the band The Bartholomew Family.