Animal moms focus of 'Wild Mother's Day' program at GC Park & Forest

Press release:

Animal moms of the wild have all different ways of taking care of their critters, from newborn to adulthood! From the familiar to the bizarre, learn how Mom always knows best, across the world and in your backyard.

Take the quiz and find out what type of Wild Mom you are! Join us for “Wild Moms” at Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center on Saturday, May 13th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and again from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Program includes games and activities!