Annual Youth Fishing Derby at Iroquois Wildlife Refuge is June 2, prizes and trophies to be given out

Press release:

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) is hosting the 27th annual Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 2, from 9 to 11 a.m.

The derby is held during National Fishing and Boating Week at Ringneck Marsh on Iroquois NWR. Planned activities will begin at 8 a.m. and include a casting contest, migration maze game, and a fish dissection demonstration. Rods and reels will be available for children to borrow if needed.

The event is sponsored by the Friends of Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge Inc. who will be providing door prizes and trophies for the anglers with the three biggest fish in each age group (under 7, 8-12, and 13-17 ).

Hopefully, the weather will cooperate, but no matter what Mother Nature delivers, it’s sure to be a fun fishy day! The fishing derby and all activities are free to the public.

Please contact Refuge staff at 948-5445, ext. 7037, or visit the website at here for further information.

Iroquois NWR is located midway between Buffalo and Rochester, NY, and is managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. To get to Ringneck Marsh, take Highway 63 and turn east onto Oak Orchard Ridge Road. In less than 0.5 miles, you may park in the Ringneck Marsh Overlook Parking Lot.

Individuals with disabilities and any other person who may need special assistance to participate in this program should contact the Refuge at 948-5445 or at the Federal Relay No. 1-800-877-8339.