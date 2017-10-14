Online News. Community Views.

October 14, 2017 - 11:43pm

Apartment fire reported on Ellicott Street in the city

An apartment fire is reported at 404 Ellicott St.

City fire is responding.

UPDATE 11:57 p.m.: Burnt food. 

