March 16, 2017 - 5:01pm

Arc of Genesee Orleans Art Show & Sprout Film Festival is Saturday at GCC's Stuart Steiner Theatre

posted by Billie Owens in ARC, news, batavia, art, film festival.

The Arc of Genesee Orleans Art Show & Film Festival will be held at Stuart Steiner Theatre, at Genesee Community College, on Saturday, March 18.

The campus is located at 1 College Drive in the Town of Batavia.

The artwork, courtesy of artists served by The Arc of Genesee Orleans, will be displayed at 12:30 p.m., followed by the Sprout Film Festival at 1 o'clock.

Register at the event to win a beautiful framed work of art!

For more information, contact Shelley Falitico at 343-4203 or visit geneseearc.org or arcoforleans.org.

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regnant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the NY State Legislature and administered by GO ART!

