July 31, 2017 - 3:41pm

Artist Terry Weber opens art gallery, studio and antique shop in Old General Store on Route 63 in East Bethany

posted by Billie Owens in east bethany, news, Announcements, art, batavia society of artists.

Terry Weber, a member of the Batavia Society of Artists, has opened an art gallery and antique shop and has an art studio in the Old General Store on Route 63 in East Bethany.

Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays -- or anytime you see the "Open" flag flying outside.

If you are a member of the Batavia Society of Artists and mention your membership, you'll get a 15-percent discount on your entire purchase.

The location is five miles south on Route 63 from Batavia.

The Facebook page is under "Bethany Arts."

