Artists wanted for GO ART!'s fifth Member Challenge Show: 'Guilty Pleasure' -- deadline is Sept. 9

Press release:

The Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council is looking for artists to participate in its fifth Members Challenge Show, which will be on display Sept. 10 through Dec. 9 at Seymour Place, 201 E. Main St. in Batavia.

GO ART! is challenging artists to create artwork that invokes the idea of, feeling, meaning or experience of "Guilty Pleasure." All levels of artists are welcome and encouraged to participate.

Artists are encouraged to submit works that interpret this theme in any way they choose. One piece per artist requested. No media restrictions. Entries must be no larger than 3’ x 3’.

Artists interested in participating can drop artwork off, along with an application (download at www.goart.org/galleries,) to GO ART! at Seymour Place. For more information or to become a membervisit www.goart.org, or contact GO ART! at 585-343-9313 or [email protected]. Entry Fee: Members -- FREE.

GO ART! will be accepting submissions Sept. 5-9. No submissions will be accepted after Sept. 9. Selected works will be displayed in the Bar Gallery.

This will be “The Public's Choice" show with an artist reception, 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 14 with music, light fare and beverages.

Gallery Hours: Thursday, Friday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Also on the second Sunday of the month 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.