Artists with disabilities showcase work in 'Faces and Places' exhibit at ILGR starting Sept. 5

Press release:

The second ARTiculations Ability Exhibition -- a forum for artists with disabilities in Genesee, Wyoming and Orleans counties to display their work publicly -- will open at Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) in Batavia on Sept. 5th.

Titled “Faces and Places,” it features the work of two artists: Gary Appis, whose paintings depict rural landscapes and farm scenes; and Timothy Logston, whose detailed graphite portraits feature celebrities as well as the artist’s family members.

A product of a partnership between ILGR and the University Heights Arts Association (UHAA), the Exhibit will be on display through Dec. 3rd.

The opening reception is on Friday, Sept. 8th from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at ILGR’s office, 113 Main St., Suite 5, in Batavia .

Other artists with disabilities residing in the Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming County areas are encouraged to submit their work to this juried competition, as there will be additional ARTiculations planned quarterly exhibits in the future.

For more than a year, ILGR has been “art partnering” for people with disabilities with the UHAA, a group of artists in North Buffalo with a commitment to community that places art in businesses and nonprofits through an established ARTpartnering program.

The organizers are pleased to note that the ARTiculations Ability Exhibitions has “mapped” into UHAA’s system by placing a plaque with a Quick Response (QR) code scatter bar graph that can bring up information about it when scanned by your smart phone.

For questions on the event, please call Emily Dale at (585) 815-8501, ext. 400.

