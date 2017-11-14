Online News. Community Views.

November 14, 2017 - 2:52pm

Ascension Parish offers Thanksgiving food boxes for the needy on Nov. 21 -- can reserve by calling church

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news, Announcements, charity, thanksgiving.

Press release:

Ascension Parish will be offering Thanksgiving food boxes for the needy of the Genesee Community from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21. Each box will include a 10-12 lb. turkey as well as other items needed to complete your Thanksgiving Dinner.

These to go boxes are on a first-come, first-serve basis; however, you may reserve a box by calling the parish office at 343-1796.

Pick up your dinner boxes at Ascension Church located on the corner of Swan and Sumner streets, using the Sumner Street entrance.

