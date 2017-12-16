December 16, 2017 - 2:17pm
Asian fusion cuisine cooking demo at GO ART! on Dec. 21, RSVP by Dec. 19
news
GO ART! is hosting a cooking demo of Asian fusion cuisine with chef Joseph Rojo from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21.
Tickets are $10 per person. Space is limited for this event so reserve your spot before Dec. 19th!
Come and enjoy Asian fusion fare. Watch the cook prepare and then taste Shoyu chicken and luau brown fried rice with a delicious pineapple-based beverage to complement the dishes.
To reserve your spot email [email protected] or by call (585) 343-9313
GO ART! is located in Downtown Batavia at 201 E. Main St.
