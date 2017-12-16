Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 16, 2017 - 2:17pm

Asian fusion cuisine cooking demo at GO ART! on Dec. 21, RSVP by Dec. 19

posted by Billie Owens in cooking, GO ART!, Asian cuisine, news, batavia.
GO ART! is hosting a cooking demo of Asian fusion cuisine with chef Joseph Rojo from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21.
 
Tickets are $10 per person. Space is limited for this event so reserve your spot before Dec. 19th!
 
Come and enjoy Asian fusion fare. Watch the cook prepare and then taste Shoyu chicken and luau brown fried rice with a delicious pineapple-based beverage to complement the dishes.
 
To reserve your spot email [email protected] or by call (585) 343-9313
 
GO ART! is located in Downtown Batavia at 201 E. Main St.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button