Assemblyman Hawley announces plan for 10th annual Patriot Trip to Washington Sept. 21-24

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) today announced that his 10th annual Patriot Trip to Washington, D.C,. will take place Sept. 21 – 24. More than 100 veterans and their family members participated in the 2016 trip, which included stories of valiant service members and valuable time spent together reflecting on the courage and dedication exhibited by our nation’s veterans.

Hawley is a longtime supporter of veterans and has served on the Assembly Veterans’ Affairs Committee since 2006.

Only veterans who have never been on the trip before may sign up now. After Aug. 1, veterans who have been on the trip before and those living outside of the 139th Assembly District may apply. The approximate cost of the trip is $350, which includes meals, transportation and admission to the memorials.

“I look forward to this trip each year as a way to give back to those who have served our country and remember those who have perished in combat,” Hawley said. “I came up with this idea after a similar trip I took with my father, a World War II veteran.

"Through the experiences of my father and my own service in the Ohio Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserves, I have gained a tremendous understanding and respect for the sacrifices endured by our veterans. It is for these reasons that I continue the Patriot Trip each year and have solidified it as one of the staples of my service to our community.”

Attractions Hawley plans to visit this year on the trip include:

White House

WWII Memorial

Gettysburg Memorial

Korean War Memorial

Vietnam War Memorial

Iwo Jima – The Marine Corps Memorial

American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial

Air Force Memorial

9/11 Memorial at the Pentagon

Arlington National Cemetery, including the Changing of the Guard

Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns – Vietnam Veterans