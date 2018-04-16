Online News. Community Views.

April 16, 2018 - 5:13pm

Assemblyman Hawley: 'NYC interests kill ethics reform package'

posted by Billie Owens in steve hawley, politics, ethics reform, news, 139th District.

A statement just issued from Assemblyman Steve Hawley:

 “As the retrial of corrupt former Speaker Sheldon Silver hangs over the state, it is shocking that New York City politicians would consciously vote to block the most comprehensive ethics reform package in state history – the Public Officers Accountability Act.

“It is a grave disservice to taxpayers that Assembly leadership continues to vote down and bury legislation that may have prevented corrupt thieves like Sheldon Silver and Dean Skelos from committing crimes.

“What we need is an end to Gov. Cuomo’s bid-rigging culture, term limits for legislative leaders, stronger income disclosure requirements and an end to lawmakers using campaign contributions as a golden parachute. Taxpayers deserve a more honest and faithful government.”

Assemblyman Hawley represents the 139th District, which consists of Genesee, Orleans and parts of Monroe County.

