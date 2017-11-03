November 3, 2017 - 2:16pm
Assemblyman Steve Hawley will hold four Town Hall meetings in Genesee County on Saturday
Press release:
Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) is pleased he will be holding several open town hall meetings this Saturday at varying locations around Genesee County. All residents are welcome to attend to discuss local issues and to express any questions or concerns they might have.
“I always look forward to these town hall meetings as a way to provide access and transparency about what is going on in Albany and as a vehicle for my office to assist residents with local matters,” Hawley said. “Gathering questions and concerns about the needs and desires of the residents I represent is central to being an effective lawmaker, and I encourage all those who are free to attend one of these town hall meetings.”
Hawley's Town Hall Meeting Schedule
Town of Bethany Meeting
9:30 - 10:15 a.m.
Bethany Town Hall
10510 Bethany Center Road
Town of Pavilion Meeting
10:30 - 11:15 a.m.
Pavilion Town Hall
1 Woodrow Drive
Village of Le Roy/Town of Le Roy Meeting
11:30 a.m - 12:15 p.m.
Le Roy Town Hall
48 Main St.
Village of Bergen/Town of Bergen Meeting
12:45 -1:30 p.m.
Bergen Town Hall
10 Hunter St.
