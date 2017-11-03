Assemblyman Steve Hawley will hold four Town Hall meetings in Genesee County on Saturday

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) is pleased he will be holding several open town hall meetings this Saturday at varying locations around Genesee County. All residents are welcome to attend to discuss local issues and to express any questions or concerns they might have.

“I always look forward to these town hall meetings as a way to provide access and transparency about what is going on in Albany and as a vehicle for my office to assist residents with local matters,” Hawley said. “Gathering questions and concerns about the needs and desires of the residents I represent is central to being an effective lawmaker, and I encourage all those who are free to attend one of these town hall meetings.”