Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 11, 2017 - 1:59pm

At Youth 4-H Flower Fair, kids learned about gladiolus, sunflowers and more from master gardeners

posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, 4-H, Gardening, master gardeners.

Back row: Teagan Mathes, Clare Mathes, Maggie Winspear. Front row: Evan Winspear, Mae Grimes.

Submitted photos and press release:

The Genesee County Master Gardeners hosted a youth 4-H flower fair on Aug. 8th at the Kennedy Building on the Genesee County Fairgrounds.

This event gave youth a chance to exhibit flowers that may not have been available during our county fair. Youth participated in classes such as “Best Gladiolus,” “Largest Sunflower by Diameter,” “Best Table Arrangement” and more.

Thank you to all of the 4-H’ers who participated and our volunteer judges.

Judge measuring diameter of a sunflower.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

August 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button