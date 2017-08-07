Online News. Community Views.

August 7, 2017 - 4:40pm

Attention students: Aug. 31 is deadline to apply for GC Youth Court

posted by Billie Owens in news, youth court, Announcements.

Press release:

Calling all eighth-11th-graders, the Genesee County Youth Court is recruiting new members!

Youth Court is a voluntary alternative for young people who face disciplinary action through school or law enforcement. Youth who are referred admit to the charge and appear before a court of their peers. Three youth judges listen to both sides of the issue and determine an appropriate disposition.

The goal of youth court is to improve youth citizenship skills and decrease problematic behavior.  

Youth Court members learn: about the judicial process and law enforcement; to develop group decision making, leadership and public speaking skills; to participate in all roles of the courtroom -- judge, prosecution, defense and bailiff.  

Genesee County 8-11th-graders who are interested can go online to download an application from the website www.co.genesee.ny.us, where you will find a link on the Youth Bureau page. Applications are due by Aug. 31. Interviews of potential candidates will take place in September with the training to begin in October. 

For more information on the Genesee County Youth Court, please contact Chelsea Elliott at the Genesee County Youth Bureau, 344-3960.

