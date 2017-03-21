Attica man put in GC jail after disturbance at Attica motel

On Feb. 27, an officer from the Attica Police Department responded to the Attican Motel, located at 11180 Route 98, Attica, for a report of a suspicious male outside room #101 yelling “Someone’s going to get murdered tonight” and “Everyone is going to die.”

Upon arrival at about 9:30 p.m., the officer met with the individual, Channing Ballinger. During the initial interview, Ballinger police say was irate and refused to comply with police directions. The officer attempted to conduct a mental health arrest of the subject when he began to physically attack the officer, pinning the officer to the ground, according to the police report.

During the struggle the officer was able get free from Ballinger and deploy a Taser. Ballinger was taken into custody with the assistance of deputies from the Wyoming County Sheriff Office, the Genesee County Sheriff Office and the New York State Police. Ballinger and the officers did not sustain any injuries. Ballinger was transported to the Wyoming County Community Hospital Emergency Department for mental health evaluation.

The 32-year-old is charged with: second-degree attempted assault on a police officer; resisting arrest; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration; fourth-degree criminal mischief; and disorderly conduct.

Ballinger has an extensive history of mental health disease and has open criminal charges in the Town of Batavia and Village of Warsaw. Upon Ballinger's release from the mental health unit on March 13, he was placed under arrest and arraigned in Attica Village Court on the charges cited above. Ballinger was then put in Genesee County Jail on $25,000, or $50,000 bond.

Ballinger was to reappear in the Town of Alexander Court on March 14. Channing Ballinger has a history of violence against law enforcement and hospital staff.