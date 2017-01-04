Auditions this evening for Batavia Players' expanded 'Shakespeare in Springtime' program

Auditions will be held this evening, Jan. 4, for Batavia Players' one act plays inspired by Shakespeare and William Shakespeare's "Hamlet." They are at 6:30 and 8:30 at the Harvester 56 Theater on Harvester Avenue in Batavia.

There will be an expanded "Shakespeare in Springtime" program featuring "This Ain't Your Mamma's Shakespeare" one act inspired plays: "All's Well that Ends Wrong," "While Shakespeare Slept," and "Something Is Rotten in the State of Denmark."

Performances are March 10th, 11th and 12th.

Directed by Michele Stamp, Sue Buckley and Joan Cirillo. Produced by E. Jane Burk

William Shakespeare's "Hamlet" will be performed April 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 28th and 29th. Directed by E. Jane Burk. Assistant Director is Michele Stamp.