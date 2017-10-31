Bail set for Harvester Avenue woman accused of selling cocaine

Batavia resident Laurie J. Lerkins (right inset photo), jailed on drug charges, was in Genesee County Court for a bail hearing this afternoon.

The 40-year-old, who lives on Harvester Avenue, is accused of selling cocaine to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force within the past eight months. She is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd. Both are Class B felonies.

The District Attorney's Office sought bail of $25,000 to $50,000. Assistant DA Kevin Finnell told Judge Charles Zambito that Lerkins was "a significant flight risk."

The prosecution reminded the court that she was accused of the same charge of selling drugs 14 years ago. Finnell noted that the defendant scored only one point on her evaluation by the supervisory agency Genesee Justice, which the judge considers in making bail decisions.

Public defender Lisa M. Kroemer said her client would not be able to post bail and has only two relatives here, a brother Lerkin chooses not to communicate with, and a son.

Finnell argued that her ability to post bail was not relevant, nor was the fact that she has a small family.

The defendant's attorney relayed her client's vehement claim that she has always complied with court requirements and has always made mandatory court appearances and plans to continue doing so.

After a brief private discussion with attorneys for both sides, Zambito set Lerkins bail at $5,000 cash amd $10,000 bond.

The judge noted that Lerkins was not in a treatment program for substance abuse, which was a reason she did not score higher in the Genesee Justice report. Lerkin's attorney said her client has expressed a willingness to undergo treatment.