Barn fire reported in Le Roy at Quinlan and West Bergen roads

A barn fire is reported Quinlan and West Bergen roads in Le Roy. It's gone to a second alarm. Smoke is showing. The city, Stafford and Pavilion are called as mutual aid to Le Roy Fire Department.

UPDATE 1:46 p.m.: "We do have a working fire with exposures," says a first responder on scene.

UPDATE 2:05 p.m.: Le Roy command puts Stafford back in service; Mumford, which was responding, was also told to go back in service. Caledonia is responding.