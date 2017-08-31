Basic class on Alzheimer's disease offered free at Woodward library in Le Roy on Sept. 14

Press release:

Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. It is a progressive and fatal brain disease that is the most common form of dementia.

“The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease” is a free class presented by the Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter for anyone who would like to know more about the disease and related dementias.

The program will be offered in Le Roy at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 at Woodward Memorial Library at 7 Wolcott St.

Attendees will learn:

Symptoms and effects of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia

How Alzheimer’s affects the brain

Causes and risk factors

How to find out if it’s Alzheimer’s disease

The benefits of early detection

Treatment

Resources in your community, including the Alzheimer’s Association WNY Chapter

There is no cost to attend this public presentation, but reservations are encouraged by calling 1.800.272.3900.