Batavia Area Jaycees to hold 31st annual Labor Day 5K Run & Walk on Sept. 4 at MacArthur Park
Press release:
The Batavia Area Jaycees are proud to announce their 31st Annual Labor Day 5K Run & Walk, to be held on Sept. 4 at MacArthur Park in Batavia.
Participants should check in from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Race time is 10 a.m. The registration fee for runners is $25 if pre-registered and $30 afterward, including the day of the event. Walkers can register for $20. Runners and walkers 17 and younger is $15.
Awards will be presented to the top finishers.
Registration forms are available online at www.bajny.com and this year you can register online at Score-This. A direct link is:
https://register-this.com/?raceid=20170904BAJC
