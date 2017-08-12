Batavia Area Jaycees to hold 31st annual Labor Day 5K Run & Walk on Sept. 4 at MacArthur Park

Press release:

The Batavia Area Jaycees are proud to announce their 31st Annual Labor Day 5K Run & Walk, to be held on Sept. 4 at MacArthur Park in Batavia.

Participants should check in from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Race time is 10 a.m. The registration fee for runners is $25 if pre-registered and $30 afterward, including the day of the event. Walkers can register for $20. Runners and walkers 17 and younger is $15.

Awards will be presented to the top finishers.